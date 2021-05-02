Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); his wife, Dame Edith (right) and Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, at Okwuofu’s Thanksgiving Reception at the Event Centre, ,Asaba. Sunday. The Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Justus Mogekwu, has called on people in authority to acknowledge God always by using their positions to positively impact on lives of others in the society.

Mogekwu made the call on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service held at the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter’s, Bishop’s Court, Asaba, by the Chairman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu for overcoming a health challenge.

He said that it had become increasingly necessary for leaders in the country to be close to God as it would immensely go a long way in promoting humanitarian services.

The bishop also charged Christians to adequately prepare for eternity by wholeheartedly giving their lives to Jesus Christ so that He would accept them in heaven when they pass on to glory.

He advised those dwelling in sin to turn a new leaf by forsaking sinful life style that led to condemnation.

Mogekwu said every second was important because death could occur at any time unexpectedly, adding that the best way to avoid being caught unawares was to be holy at all times.

According to him, Christ allows ugly situations to descend on his children at times to arrest their attention, especially if success and other positive events were creating barrier between God and his loved ones.

He congratulated the Dame Okwuofu for surviving an ailment and for acknowledging the role of Christ in her life and charged her to continue to dedicate her life to God and humanity.

In her testimony shortly after giving thanks to God for saving her, Okwuofu said that she was on oxygen for so many days while at the hospital.

She said that she heard the voice of God telling her to go back while she was on the hospital bed, and stated that it was from that moment that she started recovering.

“I heard a voice saying to me ‘go back’ while on the hospital bed and it was from that moment that I started recovering.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank God for saving my life. I also want to thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith, for their immense show of love and prayers for me throughout my stay in the hospital.

“Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei did not allow partisan politics to severe my relationship with him. He is an APC member while I am of the PDP. He is my son and throughout the period I had health challenge, he kept showing great concern towards my early recovery. I am grateful to him.

“I thank everybody that prayed for my quick recovery, including Hon. Ndudi Elumelu. All I owe God is to continue to worship Him all the days of my life,” she said.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; his wife, Dame Edith; Senator James Manager; Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie; Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Christopher Ochor and former Deputy Governor of the state, Sir Benjamin Elue, among others.

