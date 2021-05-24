Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson In Critical State After Being Shot

A female UK Black Lives Matter activist, Sasha Johnson, is in intensive care after she was shot in the head on Sunday morning.

Sasha Johnson, a prominent member of the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), has been named online as the woman shot in Peckham though police have refused to identify the victim in a report by Evening Standard.

In a message on their Instagram feed, TTIP said:

It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has been brutally attacked and sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition.

They said the attack “in the early hours of the morning” came after the mother-of-two, believed to be in her 20s, had faced “numerous death threats”.

She had previously been a vocal supporter of the campaign to remove the statue of Cecil Rhodes from Oxford University.

Claudia Webbe Labour MP for Leicester East was among those who went online to express “solidarity” with Sasha Johnson She wrote:

We were all out last year for Black Lives Matter. I only know her as an activist on these issues of Black Lives Matter. I support Black Lives Matter and therefore support what she was doing. As a member of Parliament, I stand in full solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and I stand with her work in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sasha Johnson works in activism and community support and got a first in social care at Oxford University.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said that while the investigation is at an early stage, there is nothing to suggest it was a targeted attack or that the woman had received any credible threats against her before this incident.

A vigil for the recovery of Sasha Johnson will be held on Monday afternoon, the Black Lives Matter Twitter account said.

Please share and show up to support if you can. #SashaJohnson pic.twitter.com/vecGHO6z2e

— #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) May 23, 2021

