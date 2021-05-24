Black Stars of New Haven at the weekend defeated Young Stars of Iva Valley, both from Enugu, to win the maiden Late Chidi Ofo-Okenwa U-13 football competition played at the main bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Sports Stadium.



The champions smiled home with a giant trophy and cash money of N200, 000, while the runners-up, Young Stars, went home with N150, 000. Third-placed Golden Stars went home with N100, 000



The youth tournament, organised by the Tony Ugwu-led Enugu State Football Association (ESFA), was put together in honour of its late former chairman and Executive Committee member, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chidi Ofo Okenwa, who died in 2020.





Speaking at the soccer fiesta, NFF’s First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, expressed satisfaction with organisers of the competition, saying it will assist the state FA in fishing out some hidden talents, who may make football their career in the near future.



He rewarded the Most Valuable player MVP and the Champions with cash prizes. Akinwunmi, who led other top officials of the NFF to the ceremony, said they resolved to attend the final match as a mark of honour to their late colleague, Okenwa, whose widow, Mrs. Chika Okenwa of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and family members, equally graced the event.



“It is important that we are here to celebrate one of us, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, who was snatched away from us by the cold hands of death.



“We assure the Enugu State FA that we are solidly behind them and we are going to see what we can do to support these young boys.



“Our target is to uplift the youths and we have seen talents from this tournament and we are going to harness them.” Other dignitaries present at the sports event included, NFF board member, who is also Chairman of Zamfara State FA and Chairmen of Nigeria FAs, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe, Rangers General Manager, Prince Davison Owumi, Rangers Team Manager, Amobi Ezeaku, veteran journalist, and member of Enugu FA board, Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu, amongst others. A total of 14 teams participated in the youth soccer Tournament







No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...