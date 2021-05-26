Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez is a Nigerian rapper signed to 100 Crowns, an imprint of Chocolate City.

Born Emeka Akumefule, Blaqbonez was named one of the new guards of Nigerian music by The New York Times in 2019.

He is well-known for his contentious self-declared title of “Best Rapper in Africa” (abbreviated as “BRIA”), which became the most talked-about topic of the year in the Nigerian hip hop space between July and September 2019.

Here is a list of essential tracks from Mr Boombastic.

Mamiwota



Denied Remix



5AM



Play Remix ft Ycee



I Told You ft Terry Apala



Like this: Like Loading...