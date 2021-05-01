It has been a bloody Saturday in Akwa Ibom as hoodlums suspected to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) have launched an attack on the Ikono police station, razing the facility.

It was gathered that the attack which occurred on Saturday morning, May 1, saw the hoodlums kill an Assistant Superintendent of Police, an Inspector and a Constabulary.

The assailants were also said to have burned down two patrol vehicles, carted away 5 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from the armory.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is yet to issue a statement concerning the attack on the station.

Meanwhile, this attack is coming a few days after two police officers in Urua Inyang, the headquarters of Ika Local Government Area of the state were killed.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, claimed the lives of the two personnel identified as Esther Akpan, a Corporal, and a Police Special Constabulary, Isonuyo Effiong Paul.

Following the attack, the commissioner of police in the state, Amiengheme Andrew, visited the scene, a statement by the Police command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, revealed.

The statement partly read:

“On 27/4/2021, at about 7:00p.m, some armed men on motorcycles, heading towards Ika Divisional Headquarters vicinity, armed with AK-47 and other dangerous weapons with the intent to attack the Division and set it ablaze met stiff resistance as the Divisional Police Officer and other Officers on ground fought gallantly and repelled the attackers who took to their heels with possible bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately, before heading towards the Station to attack it, they ambushed and killed a Woman Police Corporal, one Esther Akpan who had just closed from duty and was on her way home in a company of a Police Special Constabulary, one Isonuyo Effiong Paul and burnt the Volvo vehicle attached to the Division.”

Both attacks are part of several meaningless attacks being launched against police officers and other security agents in the South-East and South-South.

Like this: Like Loading...