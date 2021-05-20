Wike *Commends efforts at curtailing piracy in GoG By Godwin Oritse RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, for designing and pursuing a Blue Economy strategy with a view to replace the current oil economy in about 10 years.

Speaking at the Government House in Port Harcourt when the Governor received the Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Wike said NIMASA’s plan for sustainable use of Nigeria’s abundant maritime resources was in line with the country’s economic diversification drive.

READ ALSOReps probe Max air, Aero Contractors airlines over aircraft engine failures The governor pledged to partner with NIMASA in the area of human capital development and proposed the adoption of Government Sea School, Isaka, in Okrika Local Government Area, as an institution for seafarers’ training.

The governor expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with NIMASA on the Deep Blue Project, saying it would help to enhance security and youth capacity in Rivers State.

He promised that the state government would constitute a committee to liaise with NIMASA on the Deep Blue Project.

Addressing the governor and members of his cabinet, Jamoh appealed to the Rivers State government to set up a committee to work with the Agency to identify the state’s areas of comparative advantage in harnessing its vast ocean resources.

According to him, “The Agency commenced the issue of Blue Economy to ensure that we have something that we will fall back on. Let us give ourselves at least within the next 10 years, so we can develop our ocean resources.”

