Boko Haram

Bauchi State Government has alerted residents of the influx of suspected Boko Haram members who are moving from neighbouring Geidam in Yobe State. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Sabiu Baba, while briefing journalists yesterday after an emergency security meeting in the Government House, said there hade been influx of strange people into some local councils of the state.

He said: “Bauchi is sharing border with Yobe State in four local councils of Zaki, Dambam, Darazo and Gamawa. What happened in Geidam has resulted in influx of people into Bauchi from Yobe. Of course, this will overstretch our resources and facilities, considering the outcome of Boko Haram activities. The security implication there is very high.”

According to the SSG, the government has deliberated with security agencies on how to contain the insurgents in Bauchi before it spread out.

Heads of the police, civil defence, military and Department of State Services (DSS) were in the meeting with the stakeholders and assured the state of their commitment to stop the criminals, he noted.

Government, Baba said, will start profiling whoever is coming into the state. “I can tell you that some people are coming in with weapons and the profiling will help us stem that kind of problem. Apart from that, any criminal activity that is noticed among people that are coming in should be promptly reported to the security agencies.”

He added that five bandits were arrested in Gamawa for destroying telecommunication masts, which he said was to allow them invade the communities.

“They have been arrested and the equipment recovered. Our eyes are opened,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, said the command had been working in synergy with other security agencies and had been able to recover some illegal weapons from criminals.





