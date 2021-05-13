The gruesome shooting of a Bolt driver, Moses Adoyi, by a purported passenger has left him fighting for his life at the National Hospital in Abuja.

It was gathered that a car snatcher who posed as a potential passenger had ordered the services of Adoyi via the ride-hailing app, a trip the driver was reluctant to embark on.

The Bolt driver headed for his customer’s location in the Dutse area of the Federal Capital Territory. As the ride progressed the passenger was said to have informed him that they will pick up his girlfriend at another location in town.

However, this turned out to be a well-laid-out plan to snatch the vehicle. Adoyi managed to escape with his vehicle but not without gunshot wounds.

Another Bolt driver who gave his name as Godswill Igwe narrated how the incident occurred to PUNCH, saying:

“The driver initially was hesitant to go for the trip but the passenger pleaded with him and he embarked on that trip.

“When they got to where he was supposed to pick his girlfriend, which he said was a very lonely place, the passenger made a phone call and was having a discussion with his girlfriend.

“Adoyi said he threatened to drive off if the lady in question does not show up in about five minutes. An argument ensued between the two of them and he pulled out his gun and pulled the trigger.

“He managed to speed off without him accomplishing his mission which he said was to snatch his car.

“He was able to get to a police post where he was taken to the hospital by the police on duty. He was first rejected at Kubwa General Hospital and Gwagwalada before he was taken to the National Hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made but the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Mariam Yusuf has said men of the command are currently trailing the suspect who shot the Bolt driver

