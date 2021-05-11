Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury’s epic all-British undisputed fight has finally been confirmed by promoter Eddie Hearn – who says it will take place in Saudi Arabia on either August 7 or 14.

Boxing fans have been early awaiting news over the highly-anticipated showdown between the pair, which will determine the best fighter on the planet, but talks have dragged on for months – with both teams growing frustrated over the slow nature of negotiations.

But Hearn, who has been leading the discussions for some time and has assured that the fight will go ahead for many weeks, has revealed a date for the clash and said it would be held in Saudi Arabia – where Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

ALSO READ: Gbagi tasks ‘Okada’ riders on support for Gov Okowa ‘August 7/August 14,’ Hearn told Sky Sports when asked about a date for the fight. ‘I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight’s happening in Saudi Arabia.

‘I don’t mind giving you that information, Bob Arum’s already done it.’

Hearn hailed the ‘fantastic’ organisers in the Middle East and backed them to put on a top event after the successful bout between Joshua and Ruiz Jr nearly two years ago, and insists both sides are ‘ready to go’.

‘It’s the same people we did the deal with for Andy Ruiz – that event was spectacular.

ALSO READ: ‘In the absence of social justice, DSS can’t intimidate Nigerians into forced patriotism’ ‘As partners, they were fantastic as well, so we’re very comfortable

‘Anthony is comfortable, he knows those people, they delivered on every one of their promises last time. We’re ready to go.

‘That’s going to be the date. Of course, you’ve got the Olympics finishing on August 7th, so in terms of a global spectacle, it would make sense to go on the 14th. That’s one of the things to tick off in the next, hopefully, few days.’

It won’t be the first time Fury has fought in Saudi Arabia – having made a surprise appearance in the WWE – beating Braun Strowman in the country in October 2019.

There had been huge question marks over the fight as the weeks dragged on without any official announcement – with Fury and his promoters Arum and Frank Warren all pouring doubt over whether it would take place.

Daily Mail

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...