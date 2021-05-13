ODD / ODD NEWS

Boy calls police over “unacceptable” haircut

A video circulating on Sina Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, shows the boy looking in the mirror repeatedly with a dissatisfied expression after getting a haircut at a barbershop. He then let out a loud cry, kept running his hands through his hair, and then called the police. Photo: Sina Weibo

A good haircut can improve a person’s mental state, but a bad one can also ruin your mood. On Monday, one 9-year-old boy from Anshun, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, was so distressed by his substandard cut that he asked police to intervene, winning the empathy of netizens.

The boy’s sister told the media that her brother has always been very particular about his hairstyle and decided to call the police as he found the haircut unacceptable.

Many netizens left comments below the video, saying they can very much understand how he felt. One netizen wrote, “He did what many people have wanted to do but were always afraid to!”

Global Times

