Boyfriend kills 6 people and himself at Colorado birthday party; children not shot

A man fatally shot six people including his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself early on Sunday at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but did not fire on traumatized children who were present inside a trailer at a mobile home park.

A police officer keeps people away from the scene on Sunday. Photo: VCG

Police arrived to find six people dead plus a seventh who was seriously wounded and died after being taken to a hospital, a police statement said.

“The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting people at the party before taking his own life,” said the statement released by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred,” the statement said.

A motive has yet to be determined.

The shooting happened within the Canterbury Manufactured Home Community, a mobile home park of some 470 trailers and largely Latino residents on the southeast side of town, near the Colorado Springs airport, about 110 kilometers south of Denver.

Police blocked off the area, where a mobile crime lab was parked near the home. A small group of adults stood nearby, some of them audibly sobbing, along with a small child.

Freddie Marquez, 33, said his mother-in-law was one of the victims and that he was at the party but left around 10:30 pm on Saturday. Some time after midnight, he received a call from the son of one of the women at the party, who was crying on the phone. “Somebody came in and shot everybody,” Marquez said.

The Denver Post quoted neighbor Yenifer Reyes as saying she was awakened by the sound of gunfire.

