By Tordue Salem The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris has disclosed that the controversial £4.2m looted by an ex-governor, has since been transmitted to Delta state government.

The Chief Accountant of the federation, made the revelation before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on “Assessment and Status of all Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002-2020 by agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective Efficient Management and Utilization”.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Nigeria receives £4.2m recovered loot from UK — Malami He was responding to posers from the legislators on the difference between the Federation and Consolidated Revenue Fund Accounts of the Federation, and the desegregation of Recovered Assets and funds.

