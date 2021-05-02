By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki Unknown Gunmen last Saturday night attacked the Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The attack led to the killing of 1 Police officer on duty while another received a gunshot injury.

A reliable police source who did not want his name in print confirmed the attack saying that the gunmen attacked the station at night with dangerous arms.

“Yes, some unknown gunmen attacked Abomege police station and a policeman was killed while another was hospitalized following an injury sustained in the attack”.

Also read: Alleged discovery of hard drugs: NDLEA seals Sam Egwu’s hotel in Ebonyi The injured policeman is currently receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

Vanguard gathered that the attack on the police station was not totally successful as the gunmen failed to gain full access into the station.

Several Police stations and Divisions in Ebonyi State have in recent time been under attack by gunmen.

The State Commissioner of Police and the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO DSP Loveth Odah could not be reached as at the time of filling in this report.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...