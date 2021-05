A former special adviser to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, on Political Matters, Ahmed Gulak has been shot dead.

Report had it that Gulak was killed by unknown gunmen while returning to Abuja from Owerre.

Disclosing this, Gulak’s daughter, @Muneerahaag via her Tweeter handle said: “I just lost my dad please put him in your Dua.

READ ALSO: FG borrowed $5.9b to fight COVID-19, implement budget — Ahmed Thank you as you do so. Allaahummaghfir li (Ahmed Ali Gulak) warfa’ darajatahu fil-mahdiyyeena, wakhlufhu fee ‘aqibihi fil-ghaabireena , waghfir-lanaa wa lahu yaa Rabbal-‘aalameena, wafsah lahu fee qabrihi wa nawwir lahu feehi”

— m🥀 (@muneerahaag) May 30, 2021

Details later:

