Late Ibrahim Attahiru By Lawani Mikairu Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB was, Saturday, given the mandate to lead the investigation into the cause of the Air Force Beechcraft 350 jet that killed the immediate past Chief of Army Staff ,Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru.

This is the first time in recent past AIB is allowed to investigate a military plane crash.

Disclosing this development, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, General Manager, Public Affairs , AIB said : ” Nigerian Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB -N,has been mandated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to lead the Investigation into the crash of a military aircraft that occurred on Friday in Kaduna, in which the Chief of Army Staff died.”

[ALSO READ] Zulum, Shettima, Kyari join VIPs for funeral of late COAS in Abuja “The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the accidented Beechcraft 350 aircraft have been recovered and investigation has commenced.”

“Investigators will download and analyse vital information contained in the recorders at the AIB-N’s world class Flight Safety Laboratory, in Abuja.

“The crash, which occurred on landing, claimed 11 lives including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, his aides, and the flight crew.

“The mandate given to AIB-N is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two agencies on July 1, 2020 covering areas of mutual assistance” Oketunbi revealed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

