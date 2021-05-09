NewsPolice

Breaking: Another Police Station Set Ablaze In Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Steve Oko The police post at the Ubani Umuahia Main Market was reportedly set ablaze Sunday morning by yet to Identified gunmen.

This resulted to panic in the capital city when the news filtered in as some churches ended their service abruptly to enable their members go home.

Details later….

