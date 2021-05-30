After he had successfully headed the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, for some years, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, bowed out last week.

He created a way for Prof. Victor Emmanuel Osodeke of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State to emerge, as the new President of the association.

The election took place at the national delegates conference of ASUU held in Awka, Anambra State.

Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos was elected Vice President, while Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr. Stella-Maris Okey (Welfare Secretary).

