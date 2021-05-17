By Henry Ojelu The Lagos State Police Command on Monday granted N500,000 bail to detained Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as, Baba Ijesha for alleged sexual assault.

His lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana in a telephone call told Vanguard that his client was granted administrative bail by the police in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties.

He said: " Yes I can confirm to you that my client has been granted bail by the police. The terms of the bail include two reliable sureties- a blood relation and a level 10 civil servant. We are currently working to meet the bail conditions."

