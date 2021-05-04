By Henry Ojelu The Lagos state government has recommended five sexual assault and defilement charges against Nollywood actor, Jame Olanrewaju popularly known as Baba Ijesha

A statement yesterday by Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN noted that after due consideration of the case file forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution by the police on April 30, 2021, a prima facie case was established against Baba Ijesha.

The AG stated that Baba Ijesha is to be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015: Section 135, indecent treatment of a child punishable by 7 years imprisonment; Section 137, defilement of a child-, punishable by life imprisonment; Section 261, Sexual Assault by penetration punishable by life imprisonment; Section 262, Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration, punishable by 14 years imprisonment and Section 263, Sexual Assault punishable by three years imprisonment.

Also read: Confessions of 141 rapists: Alcohol, hard drug, pornography = Road to rape — Expert Part of the statement reads: It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Mr. Olanrewaiu James (also referred to as Baba ijesha) on account of various sexual abuse allegations. 0n the 30‘“ of April 2021, the Police forwarded the case file of COP v Olanrewaju James to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

“After due consideration of the facts in the case File, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued legal advice on the 4th of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Oianrewaiu James and recommended he be charged

“Whilst the State would ensure that Mr. Olanrewaju lames’ rights as enshrined in the Constitution are upheld, the Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts in ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos State is speedily brought to book.

“It is instructive to note that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has been consistent in its efforts in protecting the vulnerable in our society and since the establishment of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team in 2014, it has till date prosecuted over 800 cases of Sexual and Domestic offences.

“The Attorney-General hereby assures Lagosians and indeed Nigerians that in accordance With the DPP’s advise, charges would be filed accordingly.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

