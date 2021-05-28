Bandits operating in Kaduna State have reportedly blocked the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, made this known in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

He said : “I have just got a call that Bandits have blocked the Kaduna Abuja road,in between Jere and Katari village in this broad daylight.Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast u-turn in the face of gunshots.”

The tweet;

— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 28, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria