By Ibrahim HassanWuyo Barely a day after parents of students abducted by bandits from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State stormed the National Assembly Abuja in protest, the bandits have on Wednesday released the remaining 27 students in their captivity.

While confirming the development to our correspondent, Chairman of the Parents association, Abdullahi Usman said ” yes they were released. We thank you for the support. ”

READ ALSO: Boko Haram responsible for Greenfield students kidnap, not bandits — Sheikh Gumi Although news of their release remain sketchy, journalists were told that renowned Muslim scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and a former president of Nigeria, facilitated their release.

The students have been in captivity for about 2 months. Initially, 37 students were abducted from the college but the bandits released 10.

They had demanded a ransom of N500 million before releasing the students.

