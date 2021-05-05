Bandits have released the remaining 29 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, Channels Television is reporting.

This development was confirmed by Mr Abdullahi Usman, the Chairman of the Parents’ Committee, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Usman explained that the victims were released some minutes past 4 pm around the Kidanda area in Giwa Local Government Area of the state, and were on their way back to the state capital.

He, however, refused to disclose the amount paid as ransom to the bandits for the release of the students.

