Breaking NewsCrime

BREAKING: Bandits release 29 abducted Kaduna college students

By
0
Bandits
Views: Visits 29

Bandits have released the remaining 29 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, Channels Television is reporting.

This development was confirmed by Mr Abdullahi Usman, the Chairman of the Parents’ Committee, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Usman explained that the victims were released some minutes past 4 pm around the Kidanda area in Giwa Local Government Area of the state, and were on their way back to the state capital.

He, however, refused to disclose the amount paid as ransom to the bandits for the release of the students.

Updates soon…

IGP Baba deploys new police commissioners to Zamfara, Imo

Previous article

Hertha Berlin sacks former Arsenal goalkeeper for racist WhatsApp message

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News