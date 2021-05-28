By Johnbosco Agbakwuru President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan Friday met in Aso Rock, Abuja over the political crisis in Mali.

Former President Jonathan is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country.

President Buhari at the meeting, called on the actors in the political crisis in Mali to come together for the peace and unity of the country.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina quoted President Buhari as saying, “a situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.”

READ ALSO: You can’t manage unsecured country ― Buhari Former President Goodluck had briefed the President on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria