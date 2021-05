Following the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff Major General Farouk Yahaya, sixty-eight generals will be forced to retire.

General Farouk takes over from Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a military plane crash last Friday, May 21, alongside 10 other military officers in Kaduna.

Prior to his appointment, Farouk was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadan Kai (formerly Lafiya Dole) in the North-East is from 37 regular course of the Nigerian Defence Academy while his predecessor, the late Attahiru was from course 35.

When Buhari appointed the present crop of service chiefs in January, no fewer than 20 generals from the three services who were members of courses 34 and 35 were retired to pave way for them.

Below is a list of the Major Generals who are to be retired, they are of courses 35 and 36 respectively

AS Maikobi – Major General

DC Onyemulu – Major General

HI Bature – Major General

A Bande – Major General

SA Yaro – Major General

LA Adegboye – Major General

OI Uzamere – Major General

J Sarham- Major General

OF Azinta – Major General

JB Olawumi – Major General

CO Ude – Major General

G Oyefesobi – Major General

BM Shafa- Major General

NA Angbazo – Major General

BA Akinroluyo – Major General

HR Momoh – Major General

KAY Isiyaku – Major General

AT Hamman – Major General

MO Uzoh – Major General

AM Aliyu – Major General

CC Okonkwo – Major General

MA Masanawa – Major General

JI Unuigbe – Major General

JJ Ogunlade – Major General

AN Dauda – Major General

AA Jidda – Major General

YI Shalangwa – Major General

IN Yusuf – Major General

JGK Myam – Major General

SA Adebayo – Major General

GA Umelo – Major General

PB Fakrogha – Major General

VO Ezugwu – Major General

AB Omozoje – Major General

EN Njoku – Major General

SO Olabanji – Major Genera;

GB Audu – Major General

OA Akintade – Major General

OT Akinjobi – Major General

BA Isandu – Major General

AM Alabi – Major General

AA Adesope – Major General

OW Ali – Major General

MG Ali – Major General

SS Araoye – Major General

GS Abdullahi – Major General

CG Musa – Major General

US Mohammed – Major General

KI Mukhtar – Major General

KN Garba – Major General

DH Ali-Keffi – Major General

EV Onumajuru – Major General

KI Yusuf – Major General

BR Sinjen – Major General

TA Lagbaja – Major General

UU Bassey – Major General

S Dahiru – Major General

UA Yusuf – Major General

KO Aligbe – Major General

AK Ibrahim – Major General

LA Fejokwu – Major General

AB Ibrahim – Major General

JO Ochai – Major General

EAP Undiandeye – Major General

OR Aiyenigba – Major General

GU Chibuisi – Major General

SG Mohammed – Major General

IM Jallo – Major General

Like this: Like Loading...