This photo is used to illustrate the story By Olasunkanmi Akoni Cairo Market at Oshodi, Lagos is currently on fire. Lagos Rescue on top of the situation with the Fire Truck and Crew.

Oshodi Cairo market is on fire pic.twitter.com/wHmeyUU0hv

— Gonee Emmanuel costa (@costa_gonee) May 6, 2021

Cairo Market, Oshodi on Fire @LagosRescue on top of the situation with the Fire Truck and Crew@followlasg@jidesanwoolu@Mr_JAGs

— Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) May 6, 2021

The only fire truck at the scene has left please deploy more team pic.twitter.com/I5LLBcw12o

— Arowobusoye Wale (@esqwallex) May 6, 2021

