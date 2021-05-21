COAS Ibrahim Attahiru By Idowu Bankole The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru has been killed in a plane crash in Kaduna, Vanguard has learnt from military sources.

The incident occurred on Friday in Kaduna.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Army has revealed that the immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.

Also read: Reps probe Max air, Aero Contractors airlines over aircraft engine failures “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.” He stated.

SEE VIDEO HERE

More details to follow soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...