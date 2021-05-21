Breaking News

BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru Dies In Military Plane Crash

COAS Ibrahim Attahiru By Idowu Bankole The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru has been killed in a plane crash in Kaduna, Vanguard has learnt from military sources.

The incident occurred on Friday in Kaduna.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Army has revealed that the immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.

Also read: Reps probe Max air, Aero Contractors airlines over aircraft engine failures “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.” He stated.

