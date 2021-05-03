By Emma Nnadozie POLICE detectives attached to the Special Fraud Unit SFU Lekki Lagos weekend, grilled a female Deputy Director, department of Contract and procurement (names withheld) of Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, for allegedly awarding a contract worth N300,000.000.00 (Three hundred million naira only) to a Nigeria company, Shoama Nigeria Ltd without due process.

Sources said the Deputy Director was being investigated following a revelation that the Nigeria company allegedly forged a certificate of the Nigeria Pension Commission which was one of the criteria to secure the contract.

Police sources intimated that the female Deputy Director who was spotted at the Lekki unit of the police at 11.45 am went through a grueling interrogation session which lasted several hours during which she admitted signing the contract papers without due diligence but vowed to implicate her counterparts of the accounts and administration directors who she alleged were part and parcel of the irregularities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...