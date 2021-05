By Femi Bolaji

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan, popularly known as Mama Taraba is dead.

Mama Taraba died at 61 in Cairo, Egypt.

An official of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state confirmed the report.

He also said an official statement by the party would be released on Saturday, May 8.

