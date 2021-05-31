Barely twenty four hours a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead in Owerri, Imo state, a former Enugu State High Court Judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji, Sunday evening reportedly assassinated by a yet to be identified gunmen in Enugu.

Confirming the report in a statement, the Enugu State Police Command could not identify the victim as a former Judge.

READ ALSO: Buhari travels to Ghana for Emergency ECOWAS Summit Titled, ‘Murder of an unidentified man: CP orders full-scale manhunt of assailants, says they must be fished out and brought to book’, the statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the launch of a full-scale manhunt for yet-to-be-identified armed assailants, alleged to have trailed and shot dead an unidentified man driving in a Mercedes Benz Jeep, which they carted away, along Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu, on Sunday, 30/05/2021 at about 1700hrs.

“The victim, whose true identity is yet to be known, was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

