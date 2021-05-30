File name: Herdsmen By Dennis Agbo No less than nine persons were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Mgbuji- Ehamufu in Isi-Uzo local government of Enugu state during the weekend.

Even though some sources put the victim figure at four, other sources close to the village insisted the death figure was nine.

Trouble reportedly started when the herders were stopped from cutting down an economic tree to feed their cattle.

Vanguard was told that the interruption led to heated argument between the community members and the herders.

It was further learnt that the community members succeeded in pursuing the Fulani herders and their cattle from further destruction of the economic tree.

However it was learnt that the herders later re-grouped in a calculated revenge mission, and attacked the community, killing no less than four persons in the early.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill Emir’s eldest son, others in Kontagora Sources said that the killer herders later escaped with their animals after committing the crime.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe told journalists that the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, had already ordered discreet investigation to unravel the cause of the attack and apprehend the culprits.

“The Commissioner has ordered the intensification of already launched discreet investigation to unravel the mystery behind their death as well as identify and arrest the assailants,” the PPRO said.

Vanguard News Nigeria