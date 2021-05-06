… The Challenges we face will be taken seriously and extremely by the Parliament, Lawan By Henry Umoru, ABUJA DISTURBED by continued cases of insecurity with attendant armed banditry, rape. Kidnapping, among others, the Senate and the Security Chiefs are presently holding a closed-door session.

The closed-door meeting which started at 11.22 am is holding with the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and heads of intelligence agencies in the country.

The Senators and the Security Chiefs are expected to brainstorm on the worsening insecurity in the country and the regional implications of the recent development in Chad, with a view to coming up with practicable solutions.

Those in attendance are, General Lucky Eluoye Onyenucheya Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru ( Chief of Army Staff); Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Agambi (Chief of Naval Staff); and Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Alao (Chief of Air Staff).

Also in the meeting area, the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd), the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar,

In his opening remarks before the closed-door meeting, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan assured that security challenges the country was facing at the moment would be taken will be seriously and extremely by the Parliament.

Lawan said, “You recall our resolution to invite them for a briefing on the security situation in our dear country, on behalf of all of us Senators, I want to welcome this team and let me quickly assure you that indeed this Senate or the entire National Assembly is and will remain a partner in progress with you.

“We appreciate what you are doing because we know that you are. doing your best with what you have at hand.

“I want to assure you and everyone that the challenges we face are taken seriously and extremely by the Parliament.

“Hardly a day passes without this Senate discussing one security incident or the other. And it has been so for many years, not only this session.

“Once again, I welcome you and trust us with what you think will help us as a parliament to help the cause of Armed forces and other security agencies to perform better because you haven’t achieved the optimum and I can attribute that to inadequate resources.

“We pray that at the end of this interaction, we will see better ways and means of providing the necessary precision of resources to enable our armed forces to continue with national case to provide national security that we need to protect the lives and property of citizens to stabilise our environment for the economy to receive better investments for this country; to be a hub for investments that will provide employment opportunities to our teeming youths.”

