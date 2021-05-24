…It’s true – Emma Powerful By Nwafor Sunday The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and a pro-independence movement in western Cameroon, ‘Ambazonia Governing Council’ (AGovC), have agreed to exchange weapons and personnel to help them achieve their common goals “Freedom”.

Created in 2012 by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB had over the years condemned the Nigerian government for its poor investment, inequitable resource distribution, marginalization, and heavy military presence in the region.

The group therefore demanded for the restoration of an independent state of Biafra in the South East through an independence referendum.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: South-East wants to be treated like other regions — Umahi On its part, AGovC, fights to carve out Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions into a breakaway state called Ambazonia. Grievances of Anglophone Cameroonians date back to 1961, when the region was granted independence from Britain.

However, forming alliance with each other, Foreign Policy, an American news publication, said: “The scope of the alliance will include joint operations and training bases, Capo Daniel, the deputy defense chief of the Ambazonia Defense Forces, the military wing of the Ambazonia Governing Council said.

“The groups will work to secure their shared border and ensure an open exchange of weapons and personnel, representatives of both the Ambazonia and IPOB movements said.”

When contacted to react, Emma Powerful, said: “It’s true. We are growing day by day. We need to strengthen ourselves”.

