By Emmanuel Okogba Chelsea will face Manchester City in the final of this year’s Champions League after beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and 3-1 on aggregate.

Real Madrid needed an outright win or a score draw to stand a chance of winning the competition for a record 14th time but Chelsea had plans of their own.

The 2012 winners controlled the game from start to finish, enjoying the luxury of missing several one-one-ones against an in-form ex-Chelsea shot stopper, Thibaut Courtois.

Timo Werner opened scoring in the 28th minute after an earlier effort was ruled as offside. A Kai Havertz clever chip ricocheted off the cross-bar and fell into Werner’s path to head into an unguarded goal that extended Chelsea’s aggregate lead to 2-1 at the break.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy proved dependable stopping two fantastic efforts from Karim Benzema

