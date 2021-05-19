Newsstrike in Kaduna

BREAKING: Labour Suspends 5 Days Warning Strike In Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo Nigeria Labour Congress has suspended its five days warning strike in Kaduna State to honour the invitation of the Federal Government tomorrow.

Also read: Strike: Kaduna govt ‘ll not change position — El-Rufai The National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba stated this at an emergency meeting in Kaduna

