File image BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI Suspected armed members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect have on Tuesday evening invaded some parts of Jiddari Polo near Federal High Court of Justice in Maiduguri the Borno state capital, as sounds of gunshots and explosions rocking the city.

Also read: Over 150 golfers for Benin Club Golf Section Captain’s tournament Thousands of residents have fled into the heart of the city for safety as security forces engage the terrorists from wreaking havoc.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

