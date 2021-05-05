mbakaNews

BREAKING: Mbaka Is Not In Our Custody — DSS

By Dennis Agbo The Department for State Security, DSS, has raised that the ‘missing’ Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka is not in their custody.

Protest is presently ongoing in front of the Catholic Bishop’s court in Enugu where his supporters gathered, chatting and asking Bishop Callistus Onaga to produce Fr. Mbaka.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS, VIDEO: Fr Mbaka reportedly missing as church members protest {BREAKING} He was said to have got missing two days ago after he reportedly went to see the Bishop.

The spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunaya, however, told Vanguard that the service was not in possession of Fr. Mbaka.

Afunaya said: “Rev Fr Mbaka is not with the DSS. The DSS did not pick him up, please.”

Recall that the Federal government had alleged that some religious and political leaders were planning to overthrow the Mohammadu Buhari-led government.

Vanguard News Nigeria

