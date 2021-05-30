By David Odama A member representing Nasarawa Central in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ismail Danbaba, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers

The Lawmaker who was reportedly kidnapped yesterday evening in Sanga Local government of Kaduna State is said to have been on his way to Jos, Plateau state for a Legislative workshop billed for today Sunday when he was abducted.

Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on information, Hon. Muhammed Adamu Omadefu who confirmed the abduction of the House member on Saturday evening exclusively told Vanguard that the abductors of the Lawmaker have already established contact with some members of the victims relatives and associates.

READ ALSO: N’Assembly is open to informed criticisms – Senate President He added that as at this morning, the kidnappers were yet to make demands for ransom. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel said the command was yet to be informed.

The Police spokesman however said the incident took place in Kaduna and not in Nasarawa.

When Vanguard sort to confirm the abduction, the Kaduna police Command PPRO promised to provide Vanguard with the necessary information when a confirmation is obtained about the alleged abduction.

As at the time of filling this report, there was no confirmation from the Kaduna state Command on the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria