By Levinus Nwabughiogu House of Representatives, Sunday, suspended its constitution review zonal public hearing scheduled to hold on Monday in Owerri for Imo and Abia States.

In a terse statement by the Chairman of the Special Committee and the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the House said the suspension was until further notice.

READ ALSO: Constitution review: Yakasai opposes calls for state police Though, Wase didn’t give the reason for the suspension, there are feelings that it was not unconnected with the killing of former President adviser and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri on Sunday morning.

“The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Centre (imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021 has been suspended until further notice.

“The Committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed invited guests, stakeholders and the general public”, the brief statement stated.

