By Henry Umoru PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed that the Senate will not meet in plenary throughout next week.

Speaking at Plenary Wednesday, Lawan said that the week will be dedicated to a zonal public hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

He said, “We shall be devoting the entire week to the constitution review exercise.”

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

