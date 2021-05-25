By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki A suicide bomber was on Tuesday blown to pieces when a suicide vest he was wearing exploded on his body.

The incident happened in Afikpo town of Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state. A source in the area said the incident happened around 12 noon.

“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/ Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard”, the source said

The source said the resident scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident a few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of his own blood.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: One killed as suspected suicide bomber dies in Ebonyi The resident who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo which happens to be the biggest market in the area said that there is tension and panic in the community following the blast.

It was gathered that the upper part of the suspected suicide bomber’s body was mangled from the impact of the bomb.

Commissioner for Internal Security, Stanley Okoro confirmed the incident but noted that he was yet to get details of what happened.

Vanguard News Nigeria

