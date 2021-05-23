Asiwaju Bola Tinubu By Clifford Ndujihe NATIONAL leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is holding a crucial meeting with South-West APC governors; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and some APC stakeholders in the zone.

Convened by former interim APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, the meeting is ongoing at Lagos House, Marina.

Sources said national issues, how to boost the fortunes of the APC in the South-West among others are being discussed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

