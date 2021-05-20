James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA No fewer than two persons were on Thursday morning killed as a gas explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The explosion according to findings occurred around 11:am at the Marque event centre within the Presidential Library when technicians were topping up gas into the air conditioner (AC).

Also read: Over 4000 displaced after weekend attacks in Taraba It was gathered that two persons have already been confirmed dead.

Security guards at the gate turned visitors back, as only the truck of the State Fire Service and some officials were allowed into the premises.

The two gates leading into OOPL were shut when newsmen visited.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

