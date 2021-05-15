JAMB *Also extends Mock,UTME main exam As 1,134,424 candidates register By Joseph Erunke ABUJA– THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB,has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and the Direct Entry,DE registration by two weeks.

The board also extended the UTME examination as well as the mock to further dates.

JAMB’S Registrar,Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced the extension at a press conference, Saturday, in Abuja.

The decision, according to Oloyede,was the outcome of a two-day stakeholders' meeting the board had in Abuja.

He said stakeholders recommended that a two-week extension be granted to candidates who have not been able to register as a result of some challenges associated with the National Identification Number,NIN,and others.

He said a total of 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered as at the time the press conference was held.

