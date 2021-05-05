A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State and former member of the House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu, has urged the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, to reconcile with all aggrieved party leaders to enable the party win the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Adebutu said that Fayose alone could not win the election for the PDP without collaboration with other estranged leaders. The PDP chieftain spoke, yesterday, at the unveiling of the incumbent PDP State Chairman in Ekiti State and former House of Assembly member representing Efon Constituency, Mr. Bisi Kolawole, as Fayose’s anointed candidate in Ado-Ekiti.

He said: “It is sad that some people who were with Fayose had abandoned him barely three years after he left office. Why should this be? When and what actually caused the enmity? I am particularly worried.

“We need to beg them. We must appeal to them. They have dined and wined with Fayose’s political family. They have benefited from you. We won’t allow anyone to ruin PDP, so Fayose must bring them back.”

Meanwhile, Fayose, who officially presented Kolawole to his supporters across the 177 wards to prepare a solid ground for his emergence in the primary, described him as a bridge builder, who can usher in a better future for Ekiti and the party.

The governorship aspirant, Kolawole, promised that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him.

“I have never wanted to be an aspirant. I wanted to remain as PDP chairman, but when the leadership beckoned, I have to agree. This endorsement does not mean imposition. Fayose endorsing me showed that I have been adopted by his admirers.

“I am going to make sure we have free and fair primary. I won’t take advantage of my position. I am going to be candidate through popular votes and I know this is not going to be an impossible task. Above all, I won’t betray Fayose, who is our leader.

“For Fayose to have endorsed me, I consider myself to have received uncommon mercy of God. I thank God for showing me mercy,” he said.



