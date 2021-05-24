Following the resolve of Southern governors to ban open grazing and with the support of various groups ranging from the Afenifere to the South Western governors, President Muhammadu Buhari has decided to address the conflicts of herdsmen and farmers in a sustained and lasting manner that would lead to the emergence of a permanent solution to the frequent clashes between farmers and gun-wielding killer herdsmen.

The President has now approved a number of specific measures to bring a permanent end to the frequent skirmishes between herdsmen and farmers as recommended by Alhaji Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he revealed that report on the resolutions to farmers/herders clashes submitted by the minister, has since been adopted by the President and signed off on since April

“Well before the actions of the Southern Governors Forum which attempts to place a ban on open grazing and other acts of politicking intended by its signatories to demonstrate their power, the president had already signed off on a report by the agriculture minister, which addresses these issues.

“It is very clear that there was no solution offered from the resolutions of the Southern governors to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in our country for generations. But the citizens of the southern states – indeed citizens of all states of Nigeria – have a right to expect their elected leaders and representatives to find answers to challenges of governance and rights, and not to wash their hands off hard choices by, instead, issuing bans that say: “not in my state.”

“It is equally true that their announcement is of questionable legality, given the Constitutional right of all Nigerians to enjoy the same rights and freedoms within every one of our 36 states (and FCT) – regardless of the state of their birth or residence.

“Fortunately, this declaration has been preempted, for whatever it is intended to achieve and Mr. President, who has rightly been worried about these problems more than any other citizen in consultation with farmers and herders alike, commissioned and approved an actionable plan of rehabilitating grazing reserves in the states, starting with those that are truly committed to the solution and compliant with stated requirements,” the statement said.

“With veterinary clinics, water points for animals, and facilities for herders and their families including schooling – through these rehabilitated reserves, the Federal Government is making far-reaching and practical changes allowing for different communities to co-exist side-by-side: supporting farmers to till their fields, herders to rear their livestock and Nigerians everywhere to be safe.

The entire country is acutely aware of the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on public finances, for both Federal and States. Still, given the pressing urgency of addressing the perennial challenges, the federal funding for the project that has been delayed is now being partly unlocked.

“Actual work for the full actualization of the modern reserve system in a few of the consenting states should take off in June.”





