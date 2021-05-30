President Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari has assured a brighter future for youths across the country.

Buhari gave the assurance during the Second Edition of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF) 2021 on Saturday, at Oduduwa Hall of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in Osun.

The President, represented by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said the present administration had tried its best to dish out different youth programmes by engaging them in one way or the other.

According to the President, the present administration has given chance for young ones to hold key political posts, contrary to past tenures.

Buhari ascertained that more than 50 per cent of youths would go for primary election in the upcoming local government chairmanship and councillorship elections in Lagos State.

He admonished them not to lose hope because government had set all materials in place to make life bearable for future generations.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who is the founder of the RAYLF, acknowledged those that graced the occasion, especially the 100 awardees.

The awardees are "admirable and outstanding young Nigerians that are breaking the ceilings, changing the status quo and birthing new speeds of outstanding achievements in Governance and Leadership".

Ogunwusi urged Yorubas to value their tradition and cultural heritage and to set up programmes that would engage youths and give them better hope.

According to him, the future of the nation lies in the hands of the young ones, and I urge them to handle their lives with care, for this will speak for their future.

He urged them to stop complaining but should utilise any opportunity given to them to attain greatness in life.

The traditional ruler charged Nigerian leaders to prioritise youths’ future and create good ideas that would benefit them, saying this would pave the way for a better Nigeria.

He also stated that youths remained the pillars of tomorrow and once the foundation is weak, there is danger for the future.

He pledged his support for the awardees, urging them to lead by example and be good mentors for the younger ones to emulate.

Also, Rep. Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Federal Constituency), commended the Ooni for his engagement, motivation and empowerment for the youths.

He lauded the Ooni for his pivotal roles played in the lives of the youths across the nation, noting that he had been adequately engaging youths in society.

Ajilesoro tasked leaders to involve youths in their various programmes, so as to give them meaningful lives.

He urged the youths to ensure they had oversight for their future, saying that the awardees were deemed fit because they braced up in their professions, which was why they were chosen.

Ajilesoro affirmed that the awards would encourage youths to do more and some that were yet to would emulate them to make progress for their future.

One of the awardees, Rep. Kabir Tukura (Zuru/Fakai/Dank-Wasagu/Sakaba Federal Constituency of Kebbi), commended the Ooni for his fatherly role and for counting him worthy of the award.

Tukura said that the award has made him know that it is good to do your best wherever one finds himself.

He urged youths to work hard for better life, saying that the awardees were identified due to their outstanding successes in their careers.

According to him, this will encourage the younger ones to be up and doing.

He urged other leaders to emulate the traditional ruler by giving positive programmes to others.

Additionally, the Chief Executive Officer of TITAN Farm, Mr Gbenga Eyiolawi, also applauded Oba Ogunwusi for giving future to the younger ones across Nigeria

Eyiolawi encouraged youths not to rely on white-collar jobs, but to go on entrepreneurship, saying this would earn them more rather than placing their lives on monthly salaries.

He said his farm was set up to help his workers to live better lives by making them think beyond their horizon and discover alternative means to money-making. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria