File: President Buhari receives in audience General Overseer Worldwide Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor E.A. Adeboye President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday extended deepest sympathies to the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Buhari sent the message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. He also commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, urging them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

READ ALSO: Mbaka’s resurfacing saves major crisis in Enugu “The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

