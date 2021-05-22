Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, expressed condolences to Senator Sani Mohammed Musa and members of his family on the death of their father, Alhaji Musa Tanko Bawa (Iyan Minna). The President describes as shocking, the death of the civil servant, who devoted his life of service and honesty to the development of the Northern Region, working in different parts and capacities during his career in government.

Buhari, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “Iyan Minna was a committed civil servant who exhibited the values of discipline, integrity and devotion wherever he found himself. He will surely be missed.”

The President recalled that Bawa’s tour of duty took him to Kaduna, Maiduguri, Gombe, Sokoto and Minna, his immediate community, where he distinguished himself and left his footprints, urging his children and other family members to take solace in the deceased’s life of service and integrity and uphold his memory by continuing the good works he left behind.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...