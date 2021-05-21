–Also mourns others By Johnbosco Agbakwuru President Muhammadu Buhari Friday night expressed sadness over the air crash that claimed the lives of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina condoled with families of the deceased, the military, and Nigerians in general, describing them as “heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land.”

READ ALSONigeria’s laws do not allow shutdown of essential services,El-Rufai tells NLC While praying that God receives the souls of the patriots, the President said the crash “is one mortal blow to our underbelly, at a time our armed forces are poised to end the security challenges facing the country.”

President Buhari pledged that the departed would not die in vain.

