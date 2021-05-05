Buhari. Photo; TWITTER/NIGERIAGOV

Apprehension over kidnappers’ deadline on Greenfield students President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 11 people in Gwer West Local Council of Benue State and the reprisals on innocent people by mobs that blocked roads to unleash terror and violence.

“I totally condemn this latest unprovoked violence and counter-attacks on innocent people that had nothing to do with the cause of the violence,” the President said yesterday.

Buhari also deplored the killing of innocent people in Anambra State by mobs, saying: “In both cases, innocent people were killed through no fault of theirs. Violence on innocent people by anybody and any group is unacceptable and indefensible.”

The President urged leaders of ethnic and religious groups to control their followers or members, to support the government’s efforts for sustainable peace.”

MEANWHILE, apprehension has risen over the deadline given by kidnappers to execute the 17 Greenfield University students in their custody, if N100 million was not paid. But the National President of Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (PTAN), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, has appealed to the abductors not to carry out the plan.

Danjuma urged the bandits to suspend the execution of the remaining 17 students after the killing of five in their captivity, while begging them to extend the deadline and time of their decision.

Besides, the National President, Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, also appealed to the abductors not to hurt any student for the sake of the holy month of Ramadan.

Danjuma, in a chat with newsmen, stressed the need to plead to all the bandits, adding: “In view of the situation, some of the students find themselves since the day they were kidnapped and kept in the forest, their lives should be spared.”



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...